If you missed the Kickstarter this summer, I successfully crowdfunded a print run for a beautiful print and digital edition of 50 Years of Text Games. I’m getting ready to finalize the print run with my book printer, so wanted to let Substack folks who may not have backed the campaign know that you can still pre-order the book online!

The 50 Years book collects every article from the run of the series, each revised and improved from their newsletter version with additional research, interesting sidebars, a full release history and research bibliography for each game, original maps and diagrams, and sixty pages of new material on early text games and larger trends across decades. All told it runs to nearly 650 pages of interactive fiction history.

You can pre-order the book in several editions:

Digital : an accessible, reflowable ebook version as well as PDF and plain text formats (included also with all physical copies)

Softcover : a professionally printed softcover edition

Hardcover : a deluxe hardback with a faux-leather cover and other coffee table perks

Collector’s Edition : The hardback in a custom-designed slipcase, along with a bonus booklet, Further Explorations, containing eight new articles never appearing on the blog on fan-favorite games and interesting subgenres; plus a huge timeline of interactive fiction history

Ultimate Collector’s Edition with bonus “feelies”: is now sold out!

Pictured: hardcover edition.

I’m ordering a few extra copies in the print run, but I’m trying to avoid the situation where I end up with a garage full of leftover books, so quantities will be sharply limited. If you missed the Kickstarter and want to own the 50 Years book, I do recommend you pre-order this month to reserve your copy!

The blog has been quiet this year, but as the book gets closer to release I’ll have some new content to share. Stay tuned and thanks as always for your support!

—Aaron