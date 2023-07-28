Holy smokes, folks, that was fast! The inventory fire sale went live at 8:00 AM and within four minutes almost all the remaining books were sold out. At 8:08 AM the last available copy of the book anywhere was sold. Apologies to those not quick enough on the draw: I did not anticipate this level of demand!

There are still (as of this writing) a few ancillary items available on the Shopify store: posters and some overstock items from the Ultimate Collector's Edition (including the replica Pirate Adventure cassette tape, the commemorative floppy disk, and empty extras of the bonus box itself). These are going fast so click quickly if you want one.

So yeah, that's a wrap (at last) on the print run of 50 Years of Text Games! 🎉🎉🎉 There are now, sadly, no more copies available except a handful in my private collection. Some options going forward if you're still interested in the book:

* If you still want a print copy, a print-on-demand edition is coming later this year. Stay subscribed (or subscribe) to the project newsletter for news on when this becomes available.

* If you'd like to get the digital edition in PDF, reflowable EPUB, and plain text, it's available on Itch.io.

* If you were a crowdfunding backer who still has an outstanding shipping or payment issue, or never completed your backer survey, please contact me for your options at this point.

I'll post again later in the year to announce the print-on-demand version, and as mentioned before, I still have a cool schedule of monthly text game history posts coming up, so stay tuned for those. Until then,

Take care,

--Aaron