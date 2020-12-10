Update: the series is now a beautiful full-length book, crowdfunding on Kickstarter summer 2022!

About the Series

“50 Years of Text Games” is a project that traces a path through the history of digital games without graphics, by picking one game from each year between 1971 to 2021 and taking an in-depth look at how it works and why it’s important. Each week throughout 2021, I covered a new year and game, working forward chronologically from The Oregon Trail in 1971 through the latest innovations in interactive fiction. Read a more detailed introduction to the series.

The series posts are still available, and will be collected into a book in 2022. Become a free subscriber to get notifications about the book and future projects connected to this series!

About the Author

Aaron A. Reed is an award-winning author of interactive fiction and digital games including Blue Lacuna, The Ice-Bound Concordance, and Hollywood Visionary. He is the author of the nonfiction books Creating Interactive Fiction With Inform 7 and the co-author of Adventure Games: Playing the Outsider.

Feel free to get in touch with me on Twitter @aaronareed, or aareed at gmail.