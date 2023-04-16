50 Years of Text Games

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
The interactive fiction game that made its players learn a whole new language to play.
Aaron A. Reed
11

October 2022

Aaron A. Reed
6

July 2022

Over half a million raised on Kickstarter!!
Aaron A. Reed
4
The "50 Years" Kickstarter is almost over! Your last chance to get in on one of the most successful crowdfunded books on gaming... ever.
Aaron A. Reed

June 2022

Aaron A. Reed
1
Would you like a hint?
Aaron A. Reed
4
The doomed text game from a lauded sci-fi writer with ambitions too big for its disks...
Aaron A. Reed
6
The first of three mystery items for the Ultimate Collector's Edition is announced...
Aaron A. Reed
Aaron A. Reed
5
The 50 Years of Text Games book is now live on Kickstarter! Help crowdfund a gorgeous book about the long strange history of interactive fiction.
Aaron A. Reed
6
Aaron A. Reed
1

May 2022

Aaron A. Reed
11
© 2023 Aaron A. Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing